Two killed as house's wall collapses in UP

Two persons were killed when a newly-built wall of a house collapsed in Nagla Khangar area here on Sunday, police said. The owner of the house was among the deceased.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said that Komal Singh (35) along with his younger brother Suresh Chandra (20) were fixing a pipe near the wall, when it collapsed on them. In another incident, a 32-year-old mason, Rudhau, died while repairing a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Police said a big stone fell on him.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.