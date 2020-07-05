Pondy govt bans insertion of handbills, pamphlets in newspapers
The Puducherry government has banned insertion of pamphlets, advertisement materials or handbills in newspapers delivered at door steps of customers in the Union Territory as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. The ban comes into force on Monday, a release from District Collector T Arun said.
The Collector said the ban imposed under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemics Act 1897 is part of the measures taken to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus. According to the release, it was feared that the pamphlets or handbills inserted in the newspapers could be a possible carrier of the virus and hence the ban.
Publications might ask the vendors and distributors to refrain from inserting handbills and notices. Provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemics Act would be attracted if there was any violation, it said.
