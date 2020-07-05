Man, wife killed in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

Man, wife killed in road accident in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:54 IST
A 28-year-old man and his wife were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was a hit by a speeding car in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said. Manish Tyagi and Murnima (27) were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead. The car driver fled after the accident took place in Purkazi area, the police said.
