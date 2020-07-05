Left Menu
Man held for raping four-year-old girl

The accused lured the victim to an isolated place when she was playing with her friends on Saturday and raped her, the official said. A case has been registered against Shende under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act..

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:04 IST
A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl at Chacher village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The accused Durgesh Shende is a neighbour of the victim, an official said.

Shende works in a company in Hyderabad, but is currently staying at his home in the village due to the lockdown, he said, adding that the accused is an alcoholic. The accused lured the victim to an isolated place when she was playing with her friends on Saturday and raped her, the official said.

A case has been registered against Shende under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act..

