Jamaatis responsible for coronavirus infection in MP: Minister

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday alleged that (Tablighi) Jamaatis and the inaction on part of the erstwhile Congress government was responsible for the spread of coronavirus infection in the state.

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday alleged that (Tablighi) Jamaatis and the inaction on part of the erstwhile Congress government was responsible for the spread of coronavirus infection in the state. Addressing a function at Bairad town in Shivpuri district, Mishra said then chief minister Kamal Nath did nothing to stop the spread of the infection.

"People who arrived in flights from Dubai and (Tablighi) Jamaatis are responsible for bringing coronavirus to Indore. The infection further spread in other parts of the state from Indore," he said. Nath, however, remained busy with Bollywood actors Jacqueline (Fernandez) and Salman Khan, and didn't hold a single meeting to chalk out a strategy to tackle the spread, alleged Mishra.

The health minister was apparently referring to the press conference held by Fernandez, Khan and Nath in Bhopal for announcing IIFA events in Indore and Bhopal. The event was eventually cancelled in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded its highest single- day spike in COVID-19 cases as 326 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the state's count to 14,930..

