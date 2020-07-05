15-day lockdown in urban areas of Mau district from Monday

The Mau district administration has decided to impose a 15-day lockdown in the urban areas, beginning Monday, to stop COVID-19 from spreading, a senior official said here

"People were seen moving in hotspot areas in the district without wearing masks and gloves. As a result of this, COVID-19 was spreading in the district," District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said. "Keeping this in view, it was decided to impose the lockdown, so that the district can be saved from the spread of COVID-19 infection," he said

As many as 21 areas in the district have been declared as hotspots, he said.