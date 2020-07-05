UP CM observes guru purnima

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday offered prayers at the Guru Gorakshnath temple here and took blessings on the occasion of Guru Purnima. "After reaching the Gorakhnath temple, Chief Minister Adityanath took blessings of Guru Gorakshnath after performing pooja,” said temple manager Dwarika Tiwari.

He added that the chief minister first performed the worship amid chants of vedic mantras and then took blessings from various seers, including Mahayogi Mahant Gambhirnath, of Nauminath, Mahant Digvijaynath and his own Guru Brahammleen Mahant Avaidyanath. Owing to COVID-19, the traditional programmes, including Tilakotsav on the occasion of Guru Poornima, were not organised this year.

The Gorakhnath temple sent Yogi Adityanath's blessings through cards to his pupils, Tiwari said. In the card, an appeal was made to celebrate Guru Poornima at home due to coronavirus spread, he added..