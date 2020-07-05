Ex-MLA, 7 from Pune mayor's family test coronavirus positive

Seven members from Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol's family have tested positive for novel coronavirus, municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad confirmed on Sunday. Mohol had already tested positive for the viral infection.

Meanwhile, former BJP MLA from Hadapsar in Pune, Yogesh Tilekar has twitted that he had tested positive for coronavirus and that his condition is stable. Mohol had twitted that he underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he had contracted the virus.

His condition was stable and he was undergoing treatment, the mayor had stated..