Goa's COVID-19 active count reaches 853, recovery rate at 50 pc

Goa on Sunday recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 853. "Goa reported 73 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of active cases to 853. Recovery rate among the patients stands at 50 per cent in the state," said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

With the highest-ever single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 6,73,165, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Out of the total cases, 2,44,814 are active cases. On the other hand, India's cured/discharged patients count crossed the 4 lakh mark with 4,09,082 patients cured/discharged and one patient migrated. (ANI)