Celebrations underway in Lord Shiva temples on first Monday of Sawan in Ujjain, Amritsar

On the occasion of the first Monday of the Sawan month, the Bhasma Aarti was performed by the priests at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple this morning. The priests were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing -- as a preventive measure against COVID-19 -- while performing the milk pouring ritual on the Shiva statue.

As per the visuals, the temple was decorated from the inside with garlands and rose petals. However, the usual hustle-bustle was absent from the temple due to coronavirus outbreak which has affected the lives of people across the globe.

In Amritsar's Shivala Bhaiyan temple, devotees were seen offering their prayers whilst adhering to health department guidelines of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated in North Indian states predominantly. It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples. (ANI)