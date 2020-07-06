Gwalior: Not wearing mask? Work as volunteer in hospital

Citizens found without mask or not following the COVID-19 prevention guidelines at public places in Gwalior will have to work as volunteers in hospitals and police check-posts for three days, an official said on Monday. Fines would also be imposed on those violating the COVID-19 protocols, he said.

An order of this effect was issued by the district administration in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh held a meeting with officials concerned on the ongoing 'Kill Corona' campaign, he said. The order said those found without mask or not following the coronavirus guidelines at public places will not only have to pay a fine, but they would also have to work as volunteers for three days in hospitals and fever clinics treating COVID-19 patients and at the police check-posts.

The collector said in the meeting that those coming from Indore, Bhopal and other states should be strictly screened at the district's borders, the official said. The Madhya Pradesh government has undertaken the 'Kill Corona' campaign across the state for a door-to-door survey to identify COVID-19 patients.

On Sunday, Gwalior reported 51 COVID-19 cases, taking the district's tally to 528..