PSC welcomes action against public servants doing business with State

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has welcomed Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu's decision to take action against 1 544 public servants, who were involved in doing business with the State.

Public servants are not allowed to do business with the State.

The actions of the Minister are compliant with the Public Administration Management Act No. 11, 2014 (PAMA), which was enacted based on recommendations from the PSC.

"The Minister's decision will ensure that there are consequences for wrongdoing. If found guilty, a public servant can serve a jail term for conducting business with the State.

"This will go a long way in ensuring adherence to the law and preventing public servants from conducting business with the State. This Minister's action affirms the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law in our country. This proves that no one is above the law and transgressors will be punished," says Public Service Commission in a statement.

The PSC has commenced with the scrutiny of financial disclosures of senior managers to check if there are cases of potential or actual conflicts of interests. Amongst the issues that the PSC will be scrutinising is conducting business with the State.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)