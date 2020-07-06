Members of Tibetan government-in-exile celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday
A celebratory event on the occasion of the 85th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was organised here on Monday by the members of Tibetan government-in-exile.
A celebratory event on the occasion of the 85th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was organised here on Monday by the members of Tibetan government-in-exile. Arya, spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile, said that there were grand celebrations that were planned for celebrating the spiritual leader's birthday but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations had to be downsized.
"It is due to the coronavirus pandemic that everything needed to be done virtually and had to be downsized. We are doing it in a limited way and less than fifty people are gathered over here," Arya told ANI. Karma Yeshi, finance minister of Tibetan government-in-exile, wished the leader a "happy birthday and a very long life" and said that China must use the message of Dalai Lama as a tool to resolve the Tibet border issue.
"I think His Holiness is the key on the issue of Tibet so China must use his voice and wisdom to resolve the issue," he said. The spiritual leader has exiled himself in India ever since the rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959. The Dalai Lama is known for his messages of unity and compassion. (ANI)
