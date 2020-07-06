ABVP urges educational fraternity to work in students' best interest

Left Menu
Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday requested the educational fraternity of the country to work in "best interests of students" regarding the assessment of the final year students across colleges and universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:46 IST
ABVP logo. Photo/Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday requested the educational fraternity of the country to work in "best interests of students" regarding the assessment of the final year students across colleges and universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad appeals to the educational fraternity and the guardians to take into cognizance the wide-ranging impact and consequences of the quick-fix solutions being adopted by various state governments with respect to the assessment of the final year students across colleges and universities," stated the official press release.

ABVP said that any measure adopted as a "quick-fix solution" in the field of education without "ample" foresight could have "adverse" long term impact. The student body further called for contactless modes of examination like the 'open book examinations', project work, written assignment, essays, online or telephonic viva-voce (oral) were some of the measures suggested by the University Grants Commission guidelines released on April 27.

Nidhi Tripathi, National General Secretary, ABVP, said, "The broad goals and quality of the education imparted while awarding the degree must be the primary factors considered and any decision must be made with the future of students in mind. The decision to shift the dates of NEET and JEE entrance examinations has made it clear that the new sessions can only start by November 2020." "Universities and colleges must also accordingly look to wait it out till the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control and then move forward with well-defined methods of evaluation with clarity," Tripathi added. (ANI)

