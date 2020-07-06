Bengaluru's famous Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh cancelled

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak and a surge in positive cases in Karnataka, the organisers of the Independence Day flower show have decided to cancel the show in Bengaluru. The event was scheduled to start from August 9 at the Lalbagh Botanical garden in the city. As per organisers, no flower show will be held this year. While in 2019, the theme of the show was a tribute to Jayachamarajendra Wadiya, the last king of the Wadiyar dynasty, this year they were planning to pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

The flower show was first organised in 1912 and since then it was taking place every year, except once during World War II. This is the first time in the history of the state that the annual flower show, which attracts lakhs of visitors, has been cancelled after Independence. Kusuma, Deputy Director Lalbagh, said: "To conduct flower show, we need at least 3 months of planning, but we have just one month left and the government has not taken any decision to conduct flower show this year."

Currently, Karnataka has 23,474 active cases and 372 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. (ANI)