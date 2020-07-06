Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandatory e-registration for those travelling to Punjab from Monday midnight

In case a passenger exhibits coronavirus symptoms, the health staff at the border checkpoint will assist and guide the passenger(s) “Passengers (those who are asymptomatic) entering the state and not merely transiting it, after successfully crossing the check-point, will have to undergo self-quarantine at their homes for 14 days,” it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:33 IST
Mandatory e-registration for those travelling to Punjab from Monday midnight

People travelling to Punjab from other states will have to compulsorily register themselves on the state government's web portal or ‘COVA Punjab’ mobile application from Monday midnight, an official statement said. Besides, the travellers will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine. “The process of e-registration for all travellers to the state has been made mandatory from midnight today. Travellers can self-register online from the comfort of their homes, as per the guidelines issued by the government, and ensure hassle-free travel for themselves,” a government statement said here on Monday. The state government has advised people entering or transiting through Punjab to self-register either through COVA Punjab application or a weblink before embarking on the journey, it said. The objective of e-registration is to avoid any inconvenience to the travellers due to crowding and long queues at the border checkpoints, the statement said. Notably, on July 3, the state government had issued an advisory for people entering Punjab by road, rail or air to get themselves registered. “People should take printouts of the registration and paste the same on windscreens or place them on the dashboard,” the statement said, adding that at the border checkpoints, staff will scan the QR code on the printouts. This will be followed by basic medical screening, it said. In case a passenger exhibits coronavirus symptoms, the health staff at the border checkpoint will assist and guide the passenger(s)

“Passengers (those who are asymptomatic) entering the state and not merely transiting it, after successfully crossing the check-point, will have to undergo self-quarantine at their homes for 14 days,” it said. During quarantine, they will be required to report their medical status daily either by calling 112 or through the COVA Punjab app, the statement added. The COVA Punjab (Corona Virus Alert) application has been developed by the state government to provide people with preventive care information and other advisories regarding coronavirus. In case of symptomatic passengers, appropriate instructions will be given at the check-point, the statement said. All relevant details about the visitors/residents coming into Punjab would be shared with health authorities and police stations concerned through a real-time alert system. “The police stations concerned would keep a regular check, both through physical and technical means (geo-fencing), on the incoming visitors at their given addresses for their protection and the health and safety of the people of Punjab,” it added. PTI CHS VSD SRY

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Regeneron begins COVID-19 antibody cocktail late-stage trial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it began late-stage clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail in preventing and treating COVID-19, sending its shares up nearly 4.The trial, run jointly with the Nation...

Lovers consume poison in UP's Bulandshahr, girl dies

A 16-year-old girl died, while her lover is battling for life in a hospital after the two consumed poison at his house in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night in Rajghat area un...

Serbia, Kosovo leaders to meet as EU-backed talks resume

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo will hold talks in Brussels on July 12, the first meeting between the two in long-stalled European Union-supervised negotiations aimed at normalizing relations, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said...

Britain's Pret A Manger to close 30 UK shops, could cut over 1,000 jobs

British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger said on Monday it will not reopen 30 UK shops after the coronavirus lockdown and could cut around 1,000 jobs, reflecting a major hit to customer demand from the crisis.Pret, owned by investmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020