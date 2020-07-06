NIA files chargesheet against suspended DSP Davinder Singh, Hizbul terrorist in terror case
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against six persons including Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Syed Naveed and suspended DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh in a terror case.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:57 IST
The chargesheet was filed in NIA court in Jammu.
Earlier on June 19, a Delhi court had granted bail to Davinder Singh in connection with a terror case after Delhi police failed to file chargesheet within the stipulated period. However, Singh remained in judicial custody in a separate case of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir, which is being probed by NIA. (ANI)
