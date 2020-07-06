Mamata launches document scanning app made by her govt; says it reflects patriotism

West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee on Monday launched a mobile application, developed by thestate's information technology department, to scan documentsand said it reflects patriotism

The state government's 'Self Scan' app came days afterthe Centre banned 59 Chinese mobile applications and amid acall for boycott of Chinese goods

"I would always want to use an app prepared in mycountry. It reflects patriotism. What Bengal thinks today, thewhole world thinks tomorrow," Banerjee said after launchingthe application.