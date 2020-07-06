Haryana police cautions people against phishing e-mails amid COVID crisis

Haryana police have cautioned citizens to be beware of phishing e-mails received from unknown sources, saying they could be cyber criminals who impersonate themselves as authorities to take advantage of the COVID-19 situation to cheat or defraud people. Cautioning the people to be alert with such cyber criminals, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said the situation caused by the spread of the coronavirus had also resulted in cyber criminals becoming active.

The cyber criminal gangs are exploiting the given situation and uncertainty generated by the COVID-19 pandemic to target individuals and businesses, Virk said. To persuade users to disclose personal information, such scamsters could impersonate authorities that have been tasked to oversee government assistance for COVID-19 treatment, he said in a statement here on Monday.

Explaining the modus operandi, the Additional DGP said that the cyber attackers may send phishing e-mails to the targets using spoofed addresses or similar ones appearing to have been sent from the authorities responsible for dispensing government funded COVID-19 support initiatives. “Then they inform the target about mandatory testing orders by the government and prompt them to register for testing by clicking on a malicious link. As soon as one clicks, they steal important and personal data of citizens,” he said.

Virk also outlined a series of steps for cyber security and added that users must avoid downloading unverified e-mail attachments or clicking fake links especially in relation to health information or having the theme of COVID-19. “In addition, people should also refrain from clicking on any suspicious links which promise reimbursement of COVID-19 treatment. These are phishing messages and are not sent by the government authorities responsible for dispensing government funded COVID-19 support,” he added.