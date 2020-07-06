Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:41 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the 7 lakh mark as per information provided by respective states and union territories

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of the cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 125 72 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 20019 8920 239 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 269 78 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 11736 7433 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 12104 9014 97 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 466 395 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 3207 2578 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 99444 71339 3067 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1761 936 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 36123 25990 1945 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 17316 13051 265 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1072 746 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 8429 5255 132 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2807 2045 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 23474 9847 372 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 5429 3174 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1005 826 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 14930 11411 608 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 206619 111740 8822 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1366 689 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 80 43 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 191 133 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 625 243 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 9526 6224 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1009 480 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 6283 4408 164 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 20263 15627 459 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 125 61 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 114978 66571 1571 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 23902 12703 295 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1581 1206 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3124 2524 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 28636 19109 809 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 22126 14711 757 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 700150 429582 19795------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 9801 6996 112 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 697413 and the death toll at 19693. The ministry said that 424433 people have so far recovered from the infection.

