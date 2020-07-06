Over 60 cattle rescued in J&K's Samba
Over sixty cattle being smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir were rescued and seven suspected smugglers arrested in Samba district, police said on Monday. A police team intercepted three trucks at Mansar on Sunday night and found total 64 cattle in the cargo vehicles, they said.
There were no valid documents with the drivers of the trucks which came from Uttar Pradesh, police said. The suspects have been identified as Arshad, Mursalim, Azeem, Altaf, Mohmmad Ishuv, Mohmmad Najim and Aleek Ahmed. All of the hail from UP, police said.
The trucks have been seized and the cattle shifted to a cowshed maintained by Samba Police, they said.
