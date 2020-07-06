COVID-19 patient escapes from hospital, traced

Mangaluru, July 6 (PTI): An 18-year-old youth, who had escaped from the Wenlock COVID-19 hospital here, has been traced and brought back, police said on Monday. Devaraj had voluntarily reached the hospital on July 1 for a check-up and was under observation, the police said.

On Sunday night, he escaped from the hospital after his test result turned out positive, they said. A search was on with the help of the public, and the police found the patient near the Nehru Maidan here.

City police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash, in a tweet, congratulated the constables Shankarappa Lamani and Shankarappa Nandyal for tracing the youth..