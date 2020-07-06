Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 police officers suspended after their suspicious activities linked to Kanpur encounter main accused

Three Uttar Pradesh police personnel were suspended on Monday on suspicion that they were involved in tipping off Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case in which eight policemen were killed in firing allegedly by the history-sheeter's henchmen in the early hours of Friday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:34 IST
3 police officers suspended after their suspicious activities linked to Kanpur encounter main accused
Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three Uttar Pradesh police personnel were suspended on Monday on suspicion that they were involved in tipping off Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case in which eight policemen were killed in firing allegedly by the history-sheeter's henchmen in the early hours of Friday. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal said that 25 teams from 40 police stations have been formed to investigate the details of the case.

"Today, three police officers have been suspended for their suspected role in leaking information to Vikas Dubey. A total of 25 teams of 40 police stations have been formed to carry out searches to arrest people involved and very soon we will arrest all," he said. Earlier Vinay Tiwari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Police Station in Kanpur district was suspended for fleeing from the spot during a raid to arrest the gangster Dubey in Bikru village.

Sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajiv were among those who were arrested today. "As many as 21 people who opened fire on a police team have been identified. Of them two people were killed and one was arrested yesterday," he added.

On Sunday, police arrested Dayashankar Agnihotri, an alleged accomplice of Dubey, who said that the gangster had summoned his men after learning from someone at the police station that policemen were on their way to arrest him. Meanwhile, the bounty on the arrest of Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs from Rs one lakh.

Currently, a search operation is underway for Dubey. Police have put up his posters at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area. Yesterday, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation from the residence of Vikas Dubey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for the families of the policemen killed in the Bikaru village encounter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Life-saving HIV drugs risk running out as COVID-19 hits supplies - WHO

More than a third of the worlds countries say they are at risk of running out of life-saving AIDS drugs because of disruptions to supply lines and other problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Monday....

Southern European bond yields fall as markets pin hopes on economic recovery

Southern European bond yields fell on Monday, supported by expectations for hefty central bank stimulus and hopes that the world economy will bounce back quickly from the COVID-19 shock. Global stock markets rallied to four-week highs as in...

Supreme Court upholds cellphone robocall ban

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a 1991 law that bars robocalls to cellphones. The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, only arose after Congress in 2015 created an exception in the law that allows the aut...

48-year-old Tambe picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL draft

Former Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to become first Indian player to play in the Caribbean Premier League after being picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in the players draft. The 48-year-old, who has retired from first-class cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020