ED sends notices to seven people over involvement in Kolkata clash

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to seven people named in the FIR by police in connection with a clash in Garden Reach area in March. Seven persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in clashes during the distribution of relief material in Garden Reach on March 31, police said.

They have been asked to appear before the probe agency for questioning. An ED source said it wants to ascertain if money was laundered in financing explosives and illegal arms, which were used during the scuffle.

"Such organised crimes are committed for money only. And, these are offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act," he said.

Nine persons, including policemen, were injured in the clashes between two groups over distribution of foodgrains.