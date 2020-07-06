UP reports 933 new COVID-19 positive cases, 24 deaths

A total of 933 new COVID-19 positive cases and 24 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 8,718, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said. According to the data, a total of 19,109 have been discharged and 809 patients have succumbed to the infection.

"In the last 24 hours, 933 new COVID-19 positive cases and 24 deaths have been reported in the state. There are 8,718 active cases, 19,109 discharges so far and 809 patients have succumbed to the infection," Awasthi said while addressing press conference. India's COVID-19 tally neared the seven lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated. (ANI)