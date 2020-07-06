Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP becomes first state where cent per cent households have LPG gas connections: CM

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country where 100 per cent households have LPG connections, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. The state government had launched 'Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana' to cover the left out families in the state, who were not covered under the Centre's scheme. The chief minister said as many as 2,76,243 families in the state were provided free gas connections under this scheme.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:45 IST
HP becomes first state where cent per cent households have LPG gas connections: CM

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country where 100 per cent households have LPG connections, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. Interacting with the beneficiaries of 'Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana' through video conferencing, Thakur said cooking food on traditional 'chulha' was not only cumbersome, but also had adverse effects on the health of the women.

Under the central government's 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana', gas connections were provided free of cost to women of rural areas, he said, adding that 1.36 lakh families of the state were benefited under the scheme. The state government had launched 'Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana' to cover the left out families in the state, who were not covered under the Centre's scheme.

The chief minister said as many as 2,76,243 families in the state were provided free gas connections under this scheme. "This has not only saved the women from ill effects of kitchen smoke, but also helped in conservation of our environment," Thakur said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

200 pc rise in cyber incidents in last couple of months, says senior official

There has been a 200 per cent rise in cyber incidents in India in the last couple of months but there is no evidence that the cases increased due to the tensions between India and China, Chief Information Security Officer in the Prime Minis...

Zimbabwe nurses protest; South Africa reopens some classes

At least 12 nurses were arrested in Zimbabwe on Monday when they were demonstrating against their working conditions, complaining that they do not have adequate protective gear to safely treat COVID-19 patients. Thousands of nurses working ...

Life-saving HIV drugs risk running out as COVID-19 hits supplies - WHO

More than a third of the worlds countries say they are at risk of running out of life-saving AIDS drugs because of disruptions to supply lines and other problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Monday....

Southern European bond yields fall as markets pin hopes on economic recovery

Southern European bond yields fell on Monday, supported by expectations for hefty central bank stimulus and hopes that the world economy will bounce back quickly from the COVID-19 shock. Global stock markets rallied to four-week highs as in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020