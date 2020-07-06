193 projects proposal approved through single-window portal in Himachal: CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced that the state-level Single Window Monitoring and Clearance Authority have approved 193 project proposals through single-window portal with an investment of Rs 6,100 crore. In the review meeting of the Industries Department, Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh had organised Global Investors' Meet on November 7 and 8, 2019 at Dharamshala to attract the investors' to invest in the state. Till this investors meet, 703 MoUs worth Rs 96,721 crore have been signed whereas 240 MoUs worth investment of Rs 13,656 crore were grounded within about two months of the meet.

According to the Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy-2019 had been implemented for time-bound clearance and disbursement of fiscal initiatives. Under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, credit support of Rs 1,200 crore has been disbursed to MSMEs while under the Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna, 728 units had been established in the state with an investment of Rs 140 crore, he said.

Thakur expressed his concern over the slow progress under the scheme. He said that a separate team of officers must be designated to ensure effective follow up under this scheme so that maximum youth could be benefitted from it. He added that under the Start-up Himachal Scheme, 92 incubatees were benefitted and 29 startups have been commercialised. Meanwhile, Chief Minister also launched an online module for incentives, concessions and facilities under the HP Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 to facilitate the entrepreneurs. "The entrepreneurs would be able to draw the benefits of various schemes by a single application form," he said. (ANI)