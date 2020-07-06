Left Menu
Five more COVID deaths in Punjab, 208 new cases take tally to 6,491

Ludhiana has till now reported the maximum 1,104 cases; followed by 968 in Amritsar; 925 in Jalandhar; 544 in Sangrur; 398 in Patiala; 317 in Mohali; 261 in Gurdaspur; 231 in Pathankot; 207 in Tarn Taran; 186 in Hoshiarpur; 149 in SBS Nagar; 139 in Muktsar; 127 each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot; 119 in Ferozepur; 115 in Bathinda; 114 each in Rupnagar and Kapurthala; 103 in Fazilka; 71 in Barnala; and 51 in Mansa.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:08 IST
Five more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Monday as 208 new infections surfaced, taking the numbers to 169 deaths and 6,491 cases on Monday. According to a medical bulletin, three deaths were reported in Ludhiana and one each in Sangrur and Muktsar. As many as 84 fresh cases were reported in Jalandhar, one of the worst-hit districts in the state; 25 in Ludhiana; 19 in Patiala; 15 in Mohali; 12 in Gurdaspur; 11 in Amritsar; nine in Sangrur; seven in Faridkot; six in Muktsar; five each in Kapurthala and Bathinda; four in Fatehgarh Sahib; three in Pathankot; and one each in SBS Nagar, Ferozepur and Mansa.

One of them had recently returned from abroad while seven had travel history to other states. A total of 86 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection. The bulletin said 4,494 people have been cured of the infection so far.

There are 1,828 active cases in the state as of now, it said. Ludhiana has till now reported the maximum 1,104 cases; followed by 968 in Amritsar; 925 in Jalandhar; 544 in Sangrur; 398 in Patiala; 317 in Mohali; 261 in Gurdaspur; 231 in Pathankot; 207 in Tarn Taran; 186 in Hoshiarpur; 149 in SBS Nagar; 139 in Muktsar; 127 each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot; 119 in Ferozepur; 115 in Bathinda; 114 each in Rupnagar and Kapurthala; 103 in Fazilka; 71 in Barnala; and 51 in Mansa. Six patients are critical and on ventilator while 52 are on oxygen support, as per bulletin. A total of 3,42,524 samples have been taken so far for testing, it said.

