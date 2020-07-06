Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh: TDP Chief accuses YSRCP govt of running a SMS COVID testing racket

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRCP government of running an "SMS testing racket" and cheating the public regarding the number of tests conducted. He further appealed to the Centre to look into the matter.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:14 IST
Andhra Pradesh: TDP Chief accuses YSRCP govt of running a SMS COVID testing racket
Susila, ward health secretary. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRCP government of running an "SMS testing racket" and cheating the public regarding the number of tests conducted. He further appealed to the Centre to look into the matter. Chandrababu shared a video from Tadipatri town of Anantapur district, in which Susila, a ward health secretary said that she was asked to pool up some people for corona tests a few days ago, even though the samples were not tested, people received messages of their test results.

Chandrababu appealed to the Central government to look into the matter and 'expose the criminal motive behind the testing SMS testing racket'. "From the beginning, the YSRCP Government has cheated people and the Centre regarding Covid testing numbers. This video from Anantapur Dist is proof of that. People who had not even given their samples have received SMS declaring them to be negative/positive," said Naidu in a tweet.

"Shocked that a Government can stoop to such level to cover their failures. 'One Million Covid tests' narrative woven by the AP Govt is either a sham/scam. I request the Centre to look into this immediately and expose the criminal motive behind the 'SMS Testing Racket' run by the Govt," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Treasury to name small businesses that took pandemic aid, says 51.1 mln jobs supported

The Trump administration on Monday said it was releasing the names of hundreds of thousands of businesses which took money from a high-profile 660 billion pandemic aid program, letting the public see for the first time how the majority of t...

Delhi's coronavirus tally crosses 1 lakh-mark, daily case count sees sharp drop after 19 days

With its infection tally crossing the 1,00,000-mark on Monday, Delhi became the first city in the country to surpass the grim milestone, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a drop in the number of daily cases and declining positivit...

Putting end to terror sanctuaries essential for Afghan peace: India

India on Monday participated in a peace meeting hosted by Afghan government during which it emphasized that putting an end to terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens is essential for durable peace in Afghanistan. India participated in a meeti...

Alia, Parineeti, Sara, Ayushmann and others wish Ranveer Singh on his 35th birthday

Wishes poured in from all corners for actor Ranveer Singh as he turned 35 on Monday. Several Bollywood celebrities and close friends of the Lootera actor took to social media to extend birthday greetings to him.Ranveers Gully Boy co-star Al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020