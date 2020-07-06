MP: Goats being bought, sold online ahead of Bakra Eid 2020

Ahead of Bakra Eid (Eid ul-Adha), goats are being sold and brought online on social media platforms, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the goat mandi (local market) has not been set up this time for Bakra Eid and so many traders have turned to online social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram to sell the animals.

Arif Khan, a goat businessman who is part of one such online group, said that in the absence of goat markets, online method of selling goats has been adopted for the first time. "Groups have been formed in which traders post their goat's photos, videos, along with prices. The group member who likes the goat contacts the seller and goes to check the goat and make a deal. Since the rates have dropped by around 20 to 30 per cent, the price of a goat ranges between Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000. The rates depend on the build of a goat," said Khan.

The trader further said that the link of the group has been made freely available on the internet to enable even those buyers who are not members of the group can also be reached. "There is a dearth of money among people because of the lockdown due to which there is not much demand for goats at this point of time. However, Eid is likely to be celebrated on August 1 due to which the online business can grow. People are still expecting goat mandis to open," he said.

He added that due to COVID-19 and other seasonal diseases, special care of the goats are being taken, and people aren't allowed to visit the goats if they aren't wearing face masks. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)