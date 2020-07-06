Mumbai auto union urges govt to allow Rs 2 extra per trip for Covid safety features

The Mumbai Rickshaw Men's Union has written a letter to the Maharashtra Transport department requesting to allow the auto drivers to charge Rs 2 extra per trip from the passengers. The Union in its letter said that due to the coronavirus pandemic the drivers are taking extra precautions and have installed isolation sheet apart from keeping sanitiser for passengers.

The drivers are also sanitising their auto on a regular basis, these measures are resulting in the extra cost of operations to the drivers. Therefore the Union has requested the department to allow drivers to charge Rs 2 extra per trip from passengers to help drivers. (ANI)