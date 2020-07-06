Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:34 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the 7 lakh mark as per information provided by respective states and union territories

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of the cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 125 72 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 20019 8920 239 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 269 78 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 11736 7433 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 12104 9014 97 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 487 401 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 3207 2578 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 100823 72088 3115 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1813 1061 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 36858 26323 1962 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 17316 13051 265 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1078 750 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 8675 5318 138 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2807 2045 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 25317 10527 401 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 5622 3341 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1005 826 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 15284 11579 617 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 211987 115262 9026 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1366 689 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 80 43 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 191 133 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 625 243 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 9526 6224 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1009 480 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 6491 4494 169 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 20688 15929 461 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 125 61 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 114978 66571 1571 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 23902 12703 295 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1581 1206 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3161 2586 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 28636 19109 809 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 22987 15235 779 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 711878 436373 20139------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 21529 13787 456 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 697413 and the death toll at 19693. The ministry said that 424433 people have so far recovered from the infection.

