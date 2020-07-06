Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-health minister of Goa dies of COVID-19

Former Goa health minister Suresh Amonkar died of COVID-19 infection on Monday, a health official said. State Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane also confirmed that Amonkar, a former president of the the Goa BJP, died of COVID-19 disease. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Dr Suresh Amonkar, former President of BJP Goa Pradesh and Former Cabinet of Goa Govt.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:37 IST
Ex-health minister of Goa dies of COVID-19

Former Goa health minister Suresh Amonkar died of COVID-19 infection on Monday, a health official said. He was 68.

"Amonkar remained admitted in the ESI hospital (in Margao) after testing positive for coronavirus since the last week of June. He succumbed to the infection on Monday evening," the official said, adding that Amonkar had been critical since the last few days. State Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane also confirmed that Amonkar, a former president of the the Goa BJP, died of COVID-19 disease.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Dr Suresh Amonkar, former President of BJP Goa Pradesh and Former Cabinet of Goa Govt. His contribution to the state of Goa is immense and will never be forgotten. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family". Amonkar was first elected to the Goa Legislative Assembly from Pale Assembly constituency, later renamed as Sankhalim in north Goa, in 1999 and 2002 elections.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sad demise of former Health Minister & President of BJP Goa, Shri.Suresh Amonkar ji due to #COVID19. May God give his family the strength to overcome this tragic loss. My prayers are with his family & loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," Rane tweeted..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

"Hamilton" weekend release boosts Disney+ downloads

Walt Disney Cos streaming service app Disney was downloaded more than half a million times over the Fourth of July weekend globally, following the launch of musical Hamilton on the platform. From Friday through Sunday, the mobile app was do...

Check veracity before posting content on social media: CB-CID

The CB-CID on Monday advised people to check beforehand the veracity of the content they intend to post on social media and warned of legal action against those circulating false information. Several false reports were being circulated in t...

Kenyan protesters set fire to police station after killing

Kenyan protesters set a police station on fire after an officer allegedly shot and killed a man for hawking fake hand sanitizer, according to a police report seen by Reuters on Monday. The officer is now in custody, according to the report....

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air

More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organisation and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air a change that could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic. In a lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020