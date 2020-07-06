K'taka plans to give frontline health workers risk allowance

Karnataka government is considering providing risk allowance to frontline healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday. He said the government was also considering awarding five marks in the NEET exam to medical students involved in COVID-19 related work.

The government is thinking of doubling the salary of 'D' Group workers and providing the risk allowance to all frontline workers, Sudhakar was quoted as saying in a press release. He said a final decision would be taken in this regard in 2-3 days.

"Our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and all coronavirus warriors have been working tirelessly for the past 120 days. Naturally, this has taken a toll both physically and mentally," he said. "Our coronavirus warriors are vulnerable to infection and the additional allowance is a small step towards boosting their morale," the Minister said.

Noting that about 2,000 medical students who are appearing for PG exams would be utilised for COVID-19 related work, he said. Besides, the final year nursing students and MBBS students would be deployed at the virus care centres, he said.

Stating that the government has been taking strict measures to control the rising number of cases, Sudhakar said a target has been set to increase testing gradually and 15,000 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. "A nodal officer has been appointed to oversee testing," he added.

Asserting that the government is working honestly to control the spread of transmission and to treat infected persons, the Minister urged the media not to create panic but provide correct information to the people. Misinformation and fake news should be fought with correct information, he said adding that the fight against COVID-19 can only be won by the cooperation of people with the government, he said.