COVID-19-positive woman municipal councillor dies in Telangana
A local womanmunicipal councillor of Congress died of COVID-19 at agovernment hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, police said
The woman, in her 50s, was under treatment for the lastfive days and the end came on Monday morning, they said
Her son has also tested positive for the virus andundergoing treatment at a private hospital in the statecapital, an official said.