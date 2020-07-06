Bank fraud: ED slaps FEMA notice of Rs 7,220 cr on Kolkata firm
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a show-cause notice under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to a Kolkata-based jewellery house for unauthorised parking of funds to the tune of Rs 7,220 crore.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:19 IST
The notice has been issued to M/s Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Limited and its promoters Nilesh Parekh, Umesh Parekh and Kamlesh Parekh and others for unauthorised parking of funds to the tune of Rs 7,220 crore with their entities outside India, according to ED.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
