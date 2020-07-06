Punjab: 7-kg heroin, pistol recovered from fields near border outpost

A joint team of the Punjab Police and the BSF recovered 7.14 kg of heroin and a pistol from the fields near the Dona Telu Mall border outpost here. Besides, two magazines, 10 live rounds and two Pakistani mobile sim cards were also recovered, police said.

The consignment was recovered from the fields of Bittu, a resident of Palla Begha. Police said he allegedly had links with Pakistan-based smugglers. However, the accused is yet to be arrested.