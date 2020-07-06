Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diplomacy has gone strongly digital, India at forefront: FS Shringla

Diplomacy has gone strongly digital, adapting to the situation arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and India has been at the forefront of it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning challenge into opportunity to start global conversations using virtual platforms, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 23:09 IST
Diplomacy has gone strongly digital, India at forefront: FS Shringla
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Diplomacy has gone strongly digital, adapting to the situation arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and India has been at the forefront of it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning challenge into opportunity to start global conversations using virtual platforms, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday. Speaking at a webinar organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on 'Implementing the Vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Shringla said COVID-19 has disrupted diplomatic calendars causing almost all international meetings and summits to be cancelled.

"While face-to-face meetings with counterparts have traditionally been considered essential to resolve complicated issues or conduct difficult negotiations, diplomatic engagement cannot be allowed to stop in their absence," he said. A crisis of this magnitude has required a coordinated global response, making sustained communication between countries all the more essential, Shringla said. The increase in tensions in different parts of the world, including on the Line of Actual Control between India and China, have only emphasised the criticality of continued communication, he said. Diplomacy has adapted to the new situation and gone strongly digital, Shringla said. During the webinar, Shringla said that even though a few world leaders have now started meeting physically, virtual meetings have become the dominant mode of diplomatic engagement and will continue to be so till there is an effective vaccine available against COVID-19.

"India has been at the forefront of such digital diplomacy. I had mentioned earlier how the Prime Minister quickly turned challenge into opportunity to start global conversations using virtual platforms," Shringla said. "He also held, for the first time, a bilateral virtual summit with the Australian Prime Minister. In addition, he has spoken to counterparts from as many as 60 countries," the foreign secretary said. On his part, the External Affairs Minister has reached out to foreign ministers from 76 countries and has also attended meetings of the BRICS, SCO and RIC groupings, and a joint meeting with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Japan, Brazil and South Korea, Shringla said.

The foreign secretary said, at his level, he too had engaged with several counterparts digitally. As another example of digital diplomacy, Shringla said ambassadors of various countries to India were presenting their credentials digitally.

"At the Ministry of External Affairs, we are attempting to find common ground between time honoured diplomatic protocols and new age internet protocols," he said. Talking about the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, Shringla said, "What the government has done is made an exceptional package available for what would be the most vulnerable sections of our society and economy." "I had in an earlier address conveyed my view that the idea of self reliance or Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not mean seeking self-centered arrangements or turning the country inward," he said.

The call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not about reverting to economic isolationism, its essential aim is to ensure India as a key participant in global supply chains, Shringla said. "Through building capacities at home we also intend to contribute to mitigating disruptions in the global market," the foreign secretary said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Jadavpur University shuts as employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of the Jadavpur University tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the authorities on Monday to shut the varsity till July 12. Classes and on-campus academic activities are suspended since March 16, but the administrative sectio...

Trump says schools must reopen in fall, despite pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that schools must open in the fall, as governors struggle with a steady nationwide increase in coronavirus infections and states reverse and pause attempts to reopen.SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL T...

WHO reviewing report urging new guidance over airborne spread of coronavirus

The World Health Organization WHO is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the novel coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a letter to the health agency, outlined evidence the virus can spread in tiny airborne particle...

UP CM reviews preparations to check communicable diseases in Gorakhpur, Basti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials here to prepare a micro-plan for dealing with COVID-19 and other communicable diseases. Adityanath reviewed the preparations against communicable diseases in Gorakhpu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020