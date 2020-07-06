Haryana Police seizes 822 kg Ganja from truck in Nuh, one held

Haryana Police has seized 822 kg 350 gram of ganja worth crore of rupees from a truck in Nuh district, and arrested one accused. The vehicle, which was used for the transportation of contraband, was also seized.

According to a release, police arrested the accused who is identified as Sahil, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, following a tip-off about the smuggling of narcotics in the district. Based on specific inputs, police laid a trap and when the driver tried to speed away, he was intercepted by the team. When police frisked the truck, 26 plastic bags of ganja weighing 822 kg 350 gram were found.

The other accused in the vehicle managed to escape. "The second accused has been identified and will be nabbed soon. We are also verifying the details as to where the contraband was being smuggled. A case had been registered under the NDPS Act and further probe is underway," said police. (ANI)