Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Congress chief seeks high-level probe into killing of eight policemen during raid

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has sought a high-level probe into the incident in which eight policemen were killed during a raid on a gangster in Kanpur last week and alleged that ruling party leaders including its MLAs were "hobnobbing with the goons".

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-07-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 23:45 IST
UP Congress chief seeks high-level probe into killing of eight policemen during raid
UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has sought a high-level probe into the incident in which eight policemen were killed during a raid on a gangster in Kanpur last week and alleged that ruling party leaders including its MLAs were "hobnobbing with the goons". A UP Congress release said quoted Lallu as saying that a history-sheeter like Vikas Dubey could not have been roaming free "without the support of the ruling party".

"Only a high-level probe can establish how the ruling party leaders including its MLAs are hobnobbing with the goons, who are now killing the cops without any hesitation. There are evidences in the public domain now where the history-sheeter Vikas Dubey is admitting his association with the BJP leaders including its two MLAs during his interrogation by the STF in the past," Lallu alleged. He said Congress stand is vindicated that the "ruling party is the real custodian of goons in the state, and not of the people".

"From day one, the Congress was of the view that without any support from the ruling party, a history-sheeter like Vikas Dubey cannot roam so freely. He killed the cops. The martyrdom of eight brave cops will prove to be the last nail in the Yogi government's coffin," the Congress leader said. Lallu said that the people of the state have the right to know how a history-sheeter was carrying out his activities in the state.

He said the party will fight for the security of people. The bounty for the arrest of Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh. Police have put up his posters at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area.

Dubey and his accomplices opened fire on the police team which had gone to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen were killed in the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-LAFC forward Vela opts out of MLS tournament in Orlando - report

Los Angeles FCs LAFC forward Carlos Vela will not travel with the squad that is headed to the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida, with the Mexican choosing to stay at home with his family, the Los Angeles Times reported httpswww.lat...

Jadavpur University shuts as employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of the Jadavpur University tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the authorities on Monday to shut the varsity till July 12. Classes and on-campus academic activities are suspended since March 16, but the administrative sectio...

Trump says schools must reopen in fall, despite pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that schools must open in the fall, as governors struggle with a steady nationwide increase in coronavirus infections and states reverse and pause attempts to reopen.SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL T...

WHO reviewing report urging new guidance over airborne spread of coronavirus

The World Health Organization WHO is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the novel coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a letter to the health agency, outlined evidence the virus can spread in tiny airborne particle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020