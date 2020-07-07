Delhi Police sub-inspector donates plasma after recovering from COVID-19
A sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, who recently recovered from COVID-19, on Monday donated plasma to a 65-year-old man infected with the virus, police said. Sub-Inspector (SI) Amit Yadav (36) posted at Connaught Place police station had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12, they said. A day after he was infected with the virus, his wife also tested positive for the pathogen.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 00:50 IST
A sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, who recently recovered from COVID-19, on Monday donated plasma to a 65-year-old man infected with the virus, police said. Sub-Inspector (SI) Amit Yadav (36) posted at Connaught Place police station had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12, they said.
A day after he was infected with the virus, his wife also tested positive for the pathogen. The two isolated themselves at home and recovered soon, a police official said. Yadav tested negative for coronavirus on June 26, and three days later, he rejoined his duty. His work involves daily visits to hospitals, COVID care centres and crematoriums, police said.
On Monday, he donated plasma to Balbeer Singh who was admitted in Max hospital, Saket, police said. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal resumed work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19.
He was under home quarantine after being tested positive for the virus. Till date, more than 2,000 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi, out of them over 1,300 policemen rejoined duty after recovering from the disease. So far, 10 policemen have died due to COVID-19, the official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Delhi Police
- Connaught Place
- Delhi
- New Delhi
- Saket
ALSO READ
On International Yoga Day, UN spotlights power of ancient practice to help ease COVID stress
4 constables of Thane Central Jail test positive for COVID-19
COVID-19: Long-dreaded virus increase hits Iraq as new cases soar
South Korea to restrict visas, flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh after COVID cases surge
Penalties for Sports bodies breaching COVID curbs to be fined: Minister