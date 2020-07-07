CG Power's current debt default at Rs 1,023 cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday said its current debt payment default stands at Rs 1,023 crore, including Rs 150 crore interest. The total debt payment default also includes Rs 873 crore principal as of June 30, according to a regulatory filing. The debt inclues fund-based working capital , non fund-based working capital and term loans from lenders including Axis Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Barclays Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of India, Aditya Birla Finance, among others, the filing said

The company's total outstanding borrowings from banks / financial institutions is Rs 3,024 crore which includes term loan of Rs 1,375 crore. These all are tentative numbers which are subject to confirmation from lenders, it added

The outstanding debt facilities from various lenders are inclusive of interest and does not include penal interest. All the amounts are as of June 30, 2020, the filing said.