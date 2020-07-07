Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union minister Pratap Sarangi goes into home quarantine

Union minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi has quarantined himself at his New Delhi residence after a BJP MLA from Odisha he shared the dais with at two events last week tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:07 IST
Union minister Pratap Sarangi goes into home quarantine

Union minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi has quarantined himself at his New Delhi residence after a BJP MLA from Odisha he shared the dais with at two events last week tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets on Monday night, the Union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) said he is "hale and hearty".

Sarangi said he had shared the dais with Sukanta Kumar Nayak, the MLA from Nilagiri constituency in Balasore district, at two events on July 2 and 3. "On being informed that MLA Nilagiri has been tested positive for #COVID-19, I self quarantined myself at my official residence in Delhi as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," he said.

Nayak tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Monday. He is the first legislator in Odisha to be infected with the disease. He said he had recently attended some meetings in Bhubaneswar and Nilagiri, and the funeral of former Balasore Sadar MLA Madan Mohan Dutta.

Sarangi had also attended the funeral. Nayak had also organised a gathering of members of a women's self-help group in his constituency.

Balasore Sub-collector Harishchandra Jena said the MLA's contacts are being traced. All of them will be advised to go into quarantine and they will be kept under observation for 14 days. Nayak has been admitted to a COVID-19 hospital in Balasore.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC order police inquiry against doctor for helping accused, convicts come out of jail

A doctor, who was allegedly helping accused and convicts in getting bail or released from custody despite suspension of his licence, has come under the scanner of the Delhi High Court which directed the police to conduct an inquiry into the...

UK lagging behind on mandatory face masks, warns Nobel scientist Venki

Nobel laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, one of the UKs most prominent scientists and President of the Royal Society, on Tuesday warned that the country is lagging behind others in the mandatory use of face masks to prevent the rapid spread...

Happy that Indian cricket got MS Dhoni, he's unbelievable: Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that hes happy that Indian cricket was able to get a player like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni is celebrating his birthday today. Ganguly sai...

UK says it can draw investment and defend values after Huawei row

Britain can both remain a popular destination for foreign investment and stand up for its values, its business minister said on Tuesday after China warned that a dispute over tech firm Huawei could lead to many consequences.Tensions have mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020