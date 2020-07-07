Raj: Man stabbed over Rs 1500 succumbs to injuries

A 41-year-old fruit vendor, who was stabbed by two people over a dispute of Rs 1500, succumbed to injuries, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening in Pachphad village under Bhawanimandi Police Station of Jhalawar district. The man identified as Ikrar was admitted to the local government hospital and died during treatment, police said. “Ikrar was a resident of Pachpahad village and was brought to the hospital after being attacked with a sharp weapon… He succumbed to injuries late on Monday night, SHO at Bhawanimandi Police Station, Mahavir Singh said. On the bases of the victim’s statement before his death and the complaint filed by his father, we have lodged a case of murder against the two accused – Harish and Vishnu, who are yet to be nabbed, they said. In his statement, Ikrar told police that the accused had come to meet him on Monday evening and attacked him with a sharp weapon causing severe injuries in the stomach, the SHO said. The body was handed over to the family members after a postmortem examination on Tuesday morning.