Total lockdown affects normal life in Arunachal's Capital Complex

Normal life has come to a standstill in Arunachal Pradesh's Capital Complex due to a week-long total lockdown imposed in the region in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases, police said on Tuesday. The lockdown was imposed at 5 pm on Monday in the Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, Banderdewa and Doimukh areas. It will remain in force till 5 am on July 13.

All shops and business establishments remained closed and vehicles, barring those engaged in COVID-19 duties, were off the roads, Capital Complex Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo said. Educational institutions and offices of private firms also remained closed while only a few bank branches and government offices were open, he said.

A total of 358 security personnel, including those from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) and the Arunachal Pradesh Police Battalion (APBn) have been deployed in the region to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown, the SP said. "I appreciate the people for their wholehearted cooperation by remaining indoors in their own interest to prevent the spread of the killer virus," he said.

The state Cabinet had on Saturday decided to impose a week-long total lockdown in the Capital Complex due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The region is the worst-affected in Arunachal Pradesh, with 84 of the 176 active cases in the Himalayan state.

Ninety-two people have been cured of the disease in the state so far while two patients have died..