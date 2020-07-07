Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plan to use Siddha doctors to treat COVID-19 patients: CM

"We will also follow suit and hold a meeting with the practitioners to evolve an action-plan to adopt the Siddha system," the Chief Minister said. Stating that the incidence of the pandemic was now coming down in Puducherry, he said the recovery rate was also encouraging.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:13 IST
Plan to use Siddha doctors to treat COVID-19 patients: CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said here on Tuesday that the territorial government was planning to rope in practitioners of Siddha system of medicine to treat COVID-19 patients. Addressing reporters through video, he said he, along with Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, would hold a meeting with the Siddha practitioners soon to evolve an action-plan against coronavirus, as the indigenous method of treatment is believed to have no side-effects.

A number of states across the country, including Tamil Nadu, have been resorting to the Siddha system for treatment of the patients. "We will also follow suit and hold a meeting with the practitioners to evolve an action-plan to adopt the Siddha system," the Chief Minister said.

Stating that the incidence of the pandemic was now coming down in Puducherry, he said the recovery rate was also encouraging. "The rate of recovery is more than 56 percent now. However we should intensify our steps further and go in for tests of more samples to establish a better record," he said. The centrally administered JIPMER had an installed capacity to test 1,000 swabs a day while the territorial government- run medical college hospital had the capacity to test 400 swabs a day. "We should ramp up the tests so that we can zero in on the patients on a larger scale," he said.

He said that in response to the plea by the government, a good number of private medical colleges here have come forward to establish within a week testing facilities on their premises. The Centre had also permitted private medical colleges to carry on RT-PCR tests, hence the role of private institutions was of great help, he said.

The government had also pressed into service mobile units to collect swabs for testing as this would help broader coverage of the people in urban and rural areas. Narayanasamy, along with Congress legislator A John Kumar, had earlier visited some containment zones and asked the revenue officials to ensure that the essential commodities were distributed to the residents in the zones.

He said IAS officers were also alloted areas to supervise and ensure proper implementation of anti COVID-19 measures to prevent the spread of the ailment. "There is a coordinated work by officials, health professionals and members of ASHA unit to contain spread of the pandemic," he said. PTI COR NVG NVG

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Depp accuses ex-wife of lying in libel action against UK tabloid

Hollywood star Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, of conducting extra-marital affairs and lying about him beating her up when he appeared in a London court on Tuesday to pursue legal action against a British tabloid newsp...

Japan's ruling party calls for government to cancel Xi visit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abes ruling party has adopted a resolution urging the government cancel a visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping following the implementation of a new national security law for Hong Kong. We have no ch...

CBSE rationalises syllabus by up to 30 pc for classes 9, 12 to make up for academic loss

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has rationalised the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 by up to 30 per cent to make up for academic loss caused due to COVID-19, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nish...

Hit by economic crisis, Kolkata's five-star Swissotel shuts amid contract expiry

Hit by the coronavirus-triggered economic crisis, five-star Swissotel in Kolkata temporarily shut operations amid the contract between its owner Ambuja Neotia Group and French hospitality chain Accor expiring. The contract expired on June 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020