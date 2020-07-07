Kanpur encounter main accused will not be able to go away if he enters state: Bihar DGP

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday said that Kanpur encounter case main accused Vikas Dubey will not be able to go away from the Bihar if he enters the state. "Are Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Police different? All police force works as one unit against criminals. After killing 8 policemen in UP's Kanpur, how can Vikas Dubey go safely from here after entering in the state ?"said Pandey.

"We are in constant touch with UP Police and working on every input provided by them," he added. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar has said that Uttarakhand police personnel have been instructed to go for raids only after collecting the necessary information about the criminals.

UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey. The bounty on the arrest of Vikas Dubey, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Police have put up his posters at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen were killed in the incident. (ANI)