Left Menu
Development News Edition

Road construction on no man’s land along India-Nepal border halted

Srivastava said officials of the district administration, police, SSB DIG along with the force had gone to the border area on Sunday for inspection following which they got information that construction work was going on no man's land On getting the information, the officials reached the India-Nepal border, and held talks with Nepalese officials.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:47 IST
Road construction on no man’s land along India-Nepal border halted

The construction of a road on no man's land along the India-Nepal border here has been halted, Pilibhit District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava said on Tuesday. "After talks between officials of both the countries, the construction work near pillar number 38 (near Tatarpur village) has been stopped. Information about this has been sent to senior officials,” he said. Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3 km long open border with Nepal touching seven districts - Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj. Srivastava said officials of the district administration, police, SSB DIG along with the force had gone to the border area on Sunday for inspection following which they got information that construction work was going on no man's land

On getting the information, the officials reached the India-Nepal border, and held talks with Nepalese officials. The construction work has been stopped, he said. Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash and SSB DIG H N S Bisht along with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans accompanied the DM to the border. PTI CORR NAV SRY

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Regulatory support, charging infra must for fast EV adoption: Auto executives

Regulatory support in terms of policies and incentives and availability of charging infrastructure are some of the major factors that would help in the growth of electric vehicles in the country,&#160;senior automobile industry executives s...

Man killed in spat over not giving snack to nephews

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two younger brothers over a quarrel over sharing snack with children in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, the police said. While the incident took place at Ishanagar town on Monday, the two a...

COLUMN-Global recession will hasten refinery rationalisation: Kemp

Coronavirus and the cyclical slump in petroleum consumption are accelerating a long-term rationalisation of the global refining industry and a shift eastwards in its centre of gravity to Asia. Refinery margins for making middle distillates ...

Lindiwe Zulu welcomes reopening of ECDs programmes

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has studied and welcomed the Gauteng High Court judgment on the reopening of early childhood development ECDs programmes.Delivered on Monday, the judgment by the High Court stipulated that private nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020