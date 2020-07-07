Left Menu
BJP must implement our farm loan waiver scheme in MP: Nath

He said the BJP was spreading lies despite some kin of the ruling party's leaders having got loan waivers under the scheme. "BJP is spreading lies about the farm loan waiver to confuse people.

PTI | Badnawar | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:54 IST
Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday attacked the BJP in Madhya Pradesh for opposing the farm loan waiver scheme of the previous Congress government which he claimed was a game-changer. He said the BJP was spreading lies despite some kin of the ruling party's leaders having got loan waivers under the scheme.

"BJP is spreading lies about the farm loan waiver to confuse people. Some relatives of leaders opposing the scheme got loan waiver benefits under the scheme. We have given proof of it on several occasions," Nath said addressing a meeting in tribal-dominated Dhar district's Badnawar Assembly seat, where a bypoll is supposed to be held. The Congress MLA from Badnawar, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon, had resigned from the Assembly along with 21 colleagues and joined the BJP in March.

Dattigaon was inducted in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet recently and is set to be fielded by the BJP in the bypoll, the date of which is yet to be announced. "In fact, we were going to waive off farm loans in the third phase but a Maharaja-like leader (a reference to Jyotiraditya Scindia who shifted from the Congress to BJP) traded the people's mandate with the BJP and toppled our popular government," Nath claimed.

He said the BJP must implement the loan waiver scheme put in place by the previous Congress government, adding that his party would not rest till the debts of all farmers are written off. Referring to Congress' 15-month rule in MP, Nath claimed promises like farm loan waiver, money for marriages of women, as well as 100 units of power for Rs 100 under the Indira Grah Jyoti Yojana were fulfilled.

Nath also took a swipe at Scindia's recent "tiger abhi zinda hai" remark by claiming he was neither a tiger nor a "mama" (as Chouhan is popularly called) but just a servant whose job is to serve the people of the state. Before addressing the meeting, Nath prayed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and Baba Baijnath Mahadev Temple at Badnawar.

