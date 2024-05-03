"I am not minister, leader for you but member of your family," says Jyotiraditya Scindia in MP's Guna

Election campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections has now reached its final stage and the candidates are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. While campaigning in Guna, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Guna parliamentary seat Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he was not a minister, a leader for the public but a member of their families.

Scindia made the remark while addressing a public gathering in Bamori in Guna district on Thursday evening. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also a candidate from Vidisha parliamentary seat for Lok Sabha elections 2024, also reached there to campaign in support of Scindia. Addressing the public, Scindia said, "I am not a minister and not a leader for you. I am a member of your family. The blood that flows in my veins is the same blood that flows in your veins. Every generation of the Scindia family has always sacrificed for you. Especially for the development and progress of this region. Therefore, I am saying that you and I have a connection of heart."

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the low voter turnout in the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections in the state, Scindia also appealed to the public to exercise their franchise as much as possible. Speaking at the occasion, former CM Chouhan said, he came to seek the support of the public for Jyotiraditya Scindia and also gave credit to the Ladli Bahna Yojana, which played a game-changer role in the recent state assembly election, to Scindia.

"Today (May 2), I have come to seek your support for my friend, colleague and brother Jyotiraditya Scindia. If I was able to make the government the fourth time in the state and made 'Ladli Bahna Yojana' then it was because of Scindia ji. He was the one who toppled the dishonest government led by Kamal Nath and decided to bring Mama (referring to himself) to take care of the CM post," Chouhan said. The veteran BJP leader also came down hard on the Congress "During the recently concluded assembly polls, the Congress party had dreamt of returning to power in the state, their many leaders had got their suits stitched dreaming of becoming ministers. But I said Mama is still alive."

He further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that under his leadership India would become Vishwa Guru. "The way the country is growing today under the leadership of the Prime Minister is amazing. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India will become Vishwa Guru, no one will be able to stop it," he added.

Furthermore, slamming the Congress party, he said that nothing was left in Congress and now even their candidate is snapping ties with the party. Recently on Monday, a Congress nominee from Indore parliamentary seat Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination and switched his sides to the saffron party.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26. The next two phases will be conducted on May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

A total of nine parliamentary constituencies- Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul- will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7. On the other hand, eight constituencies - Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa- will go to the polls in the fourth and last phase in the state on May 13.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)